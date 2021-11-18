Dean Martin
age 83, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
John Wensorski
age 71, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Audrey Drake
age 80, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.