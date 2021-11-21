Death Notices for November 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adele B. Lowry Veglauage 75, from Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021.Larry Wayne Childersage 70, from Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021.Stanley Orville Schrickerage 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Gene Arthurage 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Bungled hemp deal leads to two Douglas County lawsuits Ballot initiative would put $750 in every Oregonian's pocket Kruse family talks sale of Kruse Farms Winston man sentenced to nearly six years for 2020 sex crimes Roseburg man arrested after allegedly assaulting two women, biting one's ear lobe off TOP JOBS SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas Electric Cooperative has a job opening for a UCAN FEEDING UMPQUA IS CURRENTLY HIRING A News Review Carriers NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator Special Sections Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Death Notices for November 21, 2021 Darlene K. Whitaker Roland E. Stewart County logging firm named operator of the year for Southwest Oregon Chamber Corner Drain Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
