Death Notices for November 22, 2022

Nancy J. Heynigerage 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Leonard Patrick Pullenage 73, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Dor Ebersbach IIage 73 of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.
