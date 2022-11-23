Death Notices for November 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas Harterage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Sidney Mae Johannisage 10 months, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Frederick Carl Mierow, IIIage 71, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Oregon Wilson Arrangement Rose Pass Away Months Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Gunman arrested without incident in downtown Roseburg Mercy employees in payroll limbo after cyberattack against parent company Former Oakers, now assistant coaches, look back at 2012 state championship season Winston weighing pros, cons of proposed RV resort One number from being a billionaire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News RHODE ISLAND 57, ILLINOIS STATE 44 Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44 Toledo 82, N. Kentucky 69 TOLEDO 82, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69 Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
