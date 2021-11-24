Death Notices for November 24, 2021 Nov 24, 2021 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Truman “Lee” Rowtonage 74, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.William “Bill” Plantage 63, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Evelyn Rea Bartlettage 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Bartlett Glendale Arrangement Evelyn Rea William Plant Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Mace Tipton, last of the Umpquas, and a hidden cemetery Winston man sentenced to nearly six years for 2020 sex crimes John Hanlin: "It looks like a nuclear bomb went off up there" Roseburg man suspected of coercion, menacing after alleging Nov. 8 home invasion Proposal to make killing animals a crime among many seeking a spot on the 2022 ballot TOP JOBS SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas Electric Cooperative has a job opening for a UCAN FEEDING UMPQUA IS CURRENTLY HIRING A NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Rental assistance available for those impacted by COVID-19 Tyrone Powell arrested, charged with stealing land from an Elkton woman Drivers urged to practice caution as busy roads expected this holiday weekend FERC to reconsider Jordan Cove in wake of state permit denials Oregon will lift outdoor mask mandate, implement testing program for students Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
