Death Notices for November 27, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beverley Denice Clarnoage 88, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Allen Leroy Prowellage 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Russell James Mead age 66, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Sharlene Diana Rauschlage 67, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Chuck Reinhartage 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Sutherlin Arrangement Roseburg Chuck Reinhart Russell James Sharlene Diana Rauschl Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Gun applications skyrocket after passage of Measure 114 Horse facility promotor/advisor guilty of tax evasion Green resident worries about being collateral damage Norris Blueberry Farms represent Oregon in trip to South Korea, Japan Vehicle rollover Wednesday on Interstate 5 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NFL Inactive Report NFL Inactive Report Umpqua Star Gazer: December 2022 Sports on TV for Monday, November 28 NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.