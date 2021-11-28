The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Frank Sowa

age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Kenneth Henry William Bronsert

age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Loretta M. Stenbeck

age 86, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Lenore Eva Epperly

age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.