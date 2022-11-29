Death Notices for November 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sydney Mae Johannisage 10 months, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Cory R. Petersonage 49, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. NORTH BEND CHAPEL, 541-756-0440.Wilda G. LaRoqueage 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Irene Beachage 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.John Robert Gridleyage 82, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Stacy Louise Chandlerage 61, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Earl Martin Vasterlingage 99, of Pocatello, Idaho, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILKS FUNERAL HOME, 208-238-8000.Murline A. Athertonage 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.P. Joan Hanzlikage 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Dennis A Ripkaage 69, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Idaho Pocatello Wilson Stacy Louise Rose Months Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Gun applications skyrocket after passage of Measure 114 Horse facility promotor/advisor guilty of tax evasion Tino's Tacos gets a new home Norris Blueberry Farms represent Oregon in trip to South Korea, Japan Salem teenager missing, seen in southern Oregon TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain AWS Announces AWS Clean Rooms USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll AWS Announces AWS SimSpace Weaver WTA Rankings
