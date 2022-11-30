Death Notices for November 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Juan Carlos Wayage 24, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Arnold Bartleyage 83, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Donald Fisherage 70, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Daisalie Brownage 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.Robert Jacob Thompsonage 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. David Fain, Jr.age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Carole Lee Noblinage 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Norman John Christensenage 96, of Bandon, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME, 541-672-4435.Barbara Mary Eubankage 93, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME, 541-672-4435.Stacey Eugene Postage 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME, 541-672-4435. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Age Newspapers Oakland Juan Carlos Death Notice Arnold Bartley David Fain Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Tino's Tacos gets a new home Salem teenager missing, seen in southern Oregon Dream Center receives surprise donation Vehicle rollover Wednesday on Interstate 5 Death Notices for November 24, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Portland, Oregon, approves $27M for new homeless camps Public Meetings District judge dismisses Phelps lawsuit against jail healthcare partner Women's College Basketball Scores Wednesday's Transactions
