Death Notices for November 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022

William E. Fletcher, age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

John Kreps, age 93, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.
