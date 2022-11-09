Death Notices for November 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronald Yohage 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Monty Hallage 79, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Jane Johnsonage 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. Robert Andrew Lindseyage 59, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Linda Kay Tinsleyage 75, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Rita Fay Jenkinsage 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Oregon Arrangement Death Notice Ronald Yoh Rita Fay Jenkins Robert Andrew Lindsey Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past PacifiCorp settles with two families who were victims of Archie Creek Fire Guest column: The broken promise of salmon hatcheries Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News In-N-Out opens in Roseburg on Thursday Top 25 Fared Women's Top 25 Fared Providence and Premier, Inc. Join CommonSpirit to Support the Development of the Healthcare Workforce NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule
