Jack Arthur Keller, Sr.
age 86, of Montana, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Arrangements pending.
Bruce Connell
age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Justin Comer
age 32, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
