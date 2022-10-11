Death Notices for October 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Earl Hunterage 81, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-679-6983.Janet Ruth Ranyardage 101, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Samson Elijah Jonesage 50, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Meet the hosts who help run Roseburg's most popular radio station Wildfire ignites near I-5 milepost 95 northbound east of freeway William (Bill) Leenders Roseburg's 150th birthday celebration continues with new downtown festival At 75, Neil Colby says it's time for a break TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT NOW HIRING Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Healthy classroom celebrations In Season Death Notices for October 11, 2022 Calvin Clack Dancing at Millsite Park to a Silent Disco
