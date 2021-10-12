Alfred George Dahl
age 89, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Sonja Hendershott
age 56, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Mildred Ohlemacher
age 90, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
William Gary Kinnett
age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Arrangements pending.
Paul Elmer Niswonger
age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Charles Arnold Hoppa
age 90, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Clarence Leroy Phillis
age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
