Alfred George Dahl

age 89, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Sonja Hendershott

age 56, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Mildred Ohlemacher

age 90, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

William Gary Kinnett

age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Arrangements pending.

Paul Elmer Niswonger

age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Charles Arnold Hoppa

age 90, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Clarence Leroy Phillis

age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

