Death Notices for October 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death. Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Suzanna Judy Daglerage 75, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 541-863-3148

Bernice Ann Dufekage 75, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.
