Carole Incze
age 70, of Winston Oregon, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
Travis Lillard
age 44, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
Douglas Kurt Day
age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, October 8, 2021. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
Carol Sowa
age 83, of Roseburg Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
