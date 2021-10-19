Kristopher R. Barnett
age 52, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Douglas Kurt Day
age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Darlene Kay Whitaker
age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Helen R. Bare Squires
age 75, of Coquille, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Thomas Dryden
age 68, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
