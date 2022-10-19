Death Notices for October 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Weddelage 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Death Notice Richard Weddel Oregon Arrangement Pass Away Taylor Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular In-N-Out is nearly constructed and opening soon 'Are you serious?' Dominos employee recounts armed robbery Tensions with nonprofit prompt Glide School Board member's resignation One injured, one arrested after log truck crash in Riddle Death Notices for October 14, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Summer Baranko named new executive director of Boys & Girls Club Death Notices for October 19, 2022 Repairs to Winchester Dam could begin summer of 2023 West Harvard icon Anderson Market to close, fuel center planned Federal judge: timber sales violated Endangered Species Act
