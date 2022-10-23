Death Notices for October 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruby Nell Boydage 96, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Arrangement pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nell Boyd Death Notice Ruby Oregon Arrangement Pass Away Taylor Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New mother diagnosed with breast cancer West Harvard icon Anderson Market to close, fuel center planned The pros and cons of Ballot Measure 114 Columbia Sportswear Company’s SOREL Headquarters Moving to Washington County Milo Academy vice principal injured in boiler accident TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Library to host Pulitzer Prize finalist Survival in the Umpqua Discovering the geology of Oregon one stone at a time Birding brigade brandishes binoculars Relax yourself mind body and spirit
