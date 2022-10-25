Death Notices for October 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia Ann Killianage 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Elizabeth A. Carlsonage 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Mary Kathryn Kuhseage 66, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Dollie Howellage 73, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Arrangement Camas Valley Death Notice Mary Kathryn Kuhse Pass Away Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New mother diagnosed with breast cancer West Harvard icon Anderson Market to close, fuel center planned Winston community rallies to support local student injured in September car accident Roseburg man accused of sending illicit images, attempting to have sex with young girl ‘A rare find’ — Local restaurant server wins statewide award TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Colt Corlis Death Notices for October 25, 2022 Tracy Huffman Redistricting causes some Douglas County voters to receive two ballots Roseburg girls lose 1-0 to South Eugene in season finale
