Death Notices for October 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022

Nikki E. Amosage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Julie A. Lynnesage 60, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Franklin Inan Buellage 88, of Lookingglass, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.
