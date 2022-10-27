Death Notices for October 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard E. Middletonage 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Daniel McClureage 41, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man accused of sending illicit images, attempting to have sex with young girl ‘A rare find’ — Local restaurant server wins statewide award Winston community rallies to support local student injured in September car accident Survival in the Umpqua Roseburg man jailed for brandishing weapon TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News FHLB Des Moines Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Tricks and treats: Halloween events around the county Nearly 11% of ballots received Jury selection to begin in Archie Creek lawsuit California man dies in ATV accident
