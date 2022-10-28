Death Notices for October 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathryn Peck-Lewisage 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements Pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Death Notice Kathryn Peck-lewis Oregon Arrangement Pass Away Taylor Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man accused of sending illicit images, attempting to have sex with young girl Survival in the Umpqua Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for attempted Curtin land grab Bare Hill Farm prepares for growth and prosperity Colt Corlis TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Second California man gets 10 years in federal prison in Douglas County drug bust Death Notices for October 28, 2022 Richard Kremer This Week in Obituaries Higher heating costs on the horizon
