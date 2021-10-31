Jessie E. Dage
age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Matthew “Matt” Harmon
age 53, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Loyd “Abe” Mayborn
age 93, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
