Death Notices for October 4, 2022

Claude "Ray" Hinson, age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Susan Turner, age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Dorla W. Ebbighausen, age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.

Freddie Gene Wolford, age 83, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281.

Russell E. Bates, age 93, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281.

Geneva Murphy-Grace, age 99, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.
