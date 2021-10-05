Frances Lucille Boyd
age 86, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 10:57 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.