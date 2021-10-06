The News-Review

James “Keith” Reisman

age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Patricia Auxier

age 69, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

William Elexander Cox

age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

