Death Notices for October 7, 2022

Richard Morgan, age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.

Janet Ruth Ranyard, age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.
