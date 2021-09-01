Derl W. Hollenbeak
age 54, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Melvie Kathleen Miner
age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Virginia McCullough
age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Waltraud Taylor
age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Teresa Beebe
age 53, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Lenny Ray Pruitt
age 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
