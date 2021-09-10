Donald Ray Orwick
age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Joann Summerford
age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4755
Stephen Adair
age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
James Edward “Jimmy” Manie
age 57, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Penny Perkins
age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
