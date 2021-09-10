The News-Review

Donald Ray Orwick

age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Joann Summerford

age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4755

Stephen Adair

age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

James Edward “Jimmy” Manie

age 57, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Penny Perkins

age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

