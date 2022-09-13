Death Notices for September 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Penny N. Coleage 77, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Christy Lynn Nortonage 70, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Larry L. Truebloodage 60, of Sandy, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 541-863-3148.Donna Lee Cooperage 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Oregon Life Homes takes over first in sales MOD Pizza to open Roseburg location Tuesday, special events this weekend Kym Marlene Davis Dennis Schofield Pacific Power monitoring safety shutoffs; Twelvemile Creek Fire reaches 70 acres TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News From picking to preserving: It's 'that' time of year In Season Sutherlin girls handle Cascade Christian, 7-0 Smoke clears the Umpqua, but Cedar Creek Fire rages on Come join the community of Winston to celebrate the Melon Festival
