Death Notices for September 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bill Wimberlyage 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Richard L. Scott Sr.age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Edeltraud ‘Trudy’ Tyeage 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. Jason Daniel Nuzumage 37, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Arrangements pending. MUSGROVE FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-686-2818.Richard Arlen Calhounage 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Jerry Dean Huntage 68, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Rose Villa apartments receive $3.2 million Sex offender Uriah Strauss moves back to Roseburg Scott Hendy retires after nearly five decades of veterinary work John Paul Colby Man arrested for murder of Oakland woman TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oakland Bridge closed to traffic next weekend Winston Co-op grand opening this Friday Fire danger level increases to high Chris Boice gives keynote speech at drug court graduation Triple-A International League Glance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.