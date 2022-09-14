Death Notices for September 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorwin “Doby” Fugateage 83, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Arrangements pending.John E. Youngage 75, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Arrangement Death Notice John E. Young Oakland Pass Away Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular MOD Pizza to open Roseburg location Tuesday, special events this weekend Dennis Schofield Pacific Power monitoring safety shutoffs; Twelvemile Creek Fire reaches 70 acres Roseburg Forest Products dedicates $50 million to impact of Mill Fire, investigating source A variety of features on display during the Umpqua Valley Showcase of Homes TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings What's Up Nordstrom Rack to Open Three New Stores in Union Gap and Olympia, WA and Salem, OR LENNAR HOSTS GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION OF WACHTER MEADOWS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME COMMUNITY IN MT. ANGEL, OREGON Winston boy severely injured in crash, airlifted to Portland hospital
