Nancy F. Wimberly

of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Donald Kent Neff

age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Dean Boyer

age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Eric Cosentino

age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Kevin P. Bever, Sr.

age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Carl Lee Green

age 57, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

