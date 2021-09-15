Nancy F. Wimberly
of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
Donald Kent Neff
age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Dean Boyer
age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Eric Cosentino
age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Kevin P. Bever, Sr.
age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Carl Lee Green
age 57, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.