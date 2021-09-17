Heather Rae Huntley
age 37, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Arrangements pending. Mountain View Memorial Chapel. 541-863-3148
William Gauer, Jr
age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983
Karen Lee Wolf
age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983
Charles Gene Wolf
age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983
