Heather Rae Huntley

age 37, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Arrangements pending. Mountain View Memorial Chapel. 541-863-3148

William Gauer, Jr

age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983

Karen Lee Wolf

age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983

Charles Gene Wolf

age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983

