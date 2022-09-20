Death Notices for September 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shari Kay Hayesage 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.B. Joyce Wolcottage 95, formerly of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Services pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281.Ronald Dean Mankins age 82, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Larry Wrightage 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.John Bernard Lastarage 83, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Uriah Carleton faces manslaughter, DUII charges in connection to three deaths Winston boy severely injured in crash, airlifted to Portland hospital More than 100 people join civil lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products for Mill Fire losses Recent DINT busts lead to arrests, uncover rainbow fentanyl Death Notices for September 14, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Wanted HS Level Teacher/Tutor Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Pack a satisfying school lunch In Season Sutherlin girls roll to fourth straight Special District 4 win K-9 law enforcement officers get support at fundraising event Death Notices for September 20, 2022
