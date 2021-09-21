Ronald Tygart
age 57 of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148
Donald Moore
age 45, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148
Byron Olds
age 79, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away, Friday, September 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983
Jimmy DeWayne Burns
age 62, of Winston, Oregon passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983
Darla Jean Moore
age 68, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983
