Timothy Rondeau
age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Rebekah Leann Coffman
age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Ricky Dale Smith
age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Bob Ledford
age 64, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.