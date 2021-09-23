The News-Review

Timothy Rondeau

age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Rebekah Leann Coffman

age 46, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Ricky Dale Smith

age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Bob Ledford

age 64, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.