Druer Lane Perry
age 74, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Davron Eugene Spicer
age 45, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Evelee "Evie" Snow
age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
