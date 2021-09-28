Frellsen Powell
age 76, of Coquille, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Marie Sorosky
age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Pauline Sloan
age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
