Death Notices for September 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Loyd Gay Bradleyage 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.John Haeberage 93, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Anna Chase age 95, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.C William “Bill” Curnowage 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Michael S. Odenage 57, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away Sept. 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Del Taco's fire-damaged building demolished Death Notices for September 22, 2022 Roseburg Police investigate fight, gun shot following alleged assault Death Notices for September 23, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC The Oregon Judicial Department Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News New Analysis Demonstrates Need for Long-Duration Energy Storage to Enable Deployment of Renewable Energy and Achieve Decarbonization Health Calendar Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Forget Me Not Village offers a new way to treat dementia, Parkinson’s and brain injury Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.