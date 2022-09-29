Death Notices for September 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Leendersage 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Del Taco's fire-damaged building demolished Running a radio station — by himself TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis James Cameron turns to Earth before release of new 'Avatar' Arcimoto Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan TRIWEST IS NOW IN-NETWORK WITH CRESTVIEW RECOVERY Real Estate Technology Provider WEST™ Renames to MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™
