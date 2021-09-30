Patricia Ann Glaze
of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
George Bartlett
age 98, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL. 541-942-0185
Roger Dale Anderson
age 62, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Mark Howard
age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
