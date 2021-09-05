June Marie Scriven
age 90, of Salem, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Douglas Tyler Crince
age 51, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Cathy Duarte
age 64, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
