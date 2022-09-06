Death Notices for September 6, 2022 Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Loma ‘Mignon’ Weeksage 82, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Bruce Wayne Timsage 56, of Winston, Oregon passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Orville Raymond Hullage 72, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Arrangement Wilson Pass Away Rose Orville Raymond Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sold: Dogwood Resort Motel to soon change ownership End of an era: Chuck's Texaco closes up shop Fire near Roseburg Forest Products facility in northern California growing steadily Honoring the lives of three people who died in car crash in Myrtle Creek Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Death Notices for September 6, 2022 2022-23 Fellows of HACU’s Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo announced Multiple agencies knock down grass fire near Azalea California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave Cause of Del Taco fire to remain 'undetermined'
