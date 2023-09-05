Death Notices for September 6, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary E. Pinnellage 70, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Jessica Marie Honsvickage 40, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Arrangements pending.Carl D. Richardsonage 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Sept 2, 2023. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-637-8153.Ruby Lyon age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-637-8153.Patricia Jean Matovichage 85, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday Aug. 31, 2023. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, (541) 863-3148.Mary L. Weaverage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Steven Edward-Paul Soaresage 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs Troy Phelps implicated in deaths of missing women, per his attorney Level 3 evacuation notice update: Tyee Ridge Complex fire Roseburg whips Beaverton 50-18 in season football opener Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Vineyard Tour: Taking in the beauty of Douglas County wineries by bike Construction company leaves trail of debt, complaints Cybernetic Elks engineer enlightening experiences Food inventory numbers drop at local food pantries Man ends up in ICU instead of jail
