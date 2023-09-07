Death Notices for September 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alfred Beckage 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Richard Lee Perryage 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Sally Jo Copenhaverage 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Troy Phelps implicated in deaths of missing women, per his attorney Roseburg whips Beaverton 50-18 in season football opener Afternoon on the fire line: A closer look at the Tyee Ridge Complex Ford's Pond transforms into family-friendly destination Construction company leaves trail of debt, complaints TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tyee Ridge Complex fire update: Animals have returned home after evacuation Governor declares drought emergency in Douglas County D.A. Davidson Enhances Food & Beverage Coverage with Brian Holland, Senior Research Analyst What's Up for Sept. 7 College Football Schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.