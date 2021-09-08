The News-Review

Lori L. Frazier

age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Billie Lee Graeff

age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Kye Hwa

age 62, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Paul E. Leslie

age 68, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Ronald D. Stevens

age 75, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Lorena C. Wise

age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

