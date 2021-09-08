Lori L. Frazier
age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Billie Lee Graeff
age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Kye Hwa
age 62, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Paul E. Leslie
age 68, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Ronald D. Stevens
age 75, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Lorena C. Wise
age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.