Death Notices for September 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022

Brian Cunninghamage 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455.

Billy Frazierage 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455.

Sheila Huntage 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455.
