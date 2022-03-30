Death Notices March 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rene Anthony Vorlandage 66, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Marvin Blake Grahamage 76, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Bernard Leon Skarlokenage 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 Darline Hansenage 73, of Glide, Oregon passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Karen Mae Todd Moenage 80, of Winston, Oregon passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Barbara Jeanne Bloomage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fate of geese at Ford's Pond up in air Powell unresponsive as defense moves to withdraw Two candidates file for Douglas County Circuit Court judge position 4 Roseburg man competes in Domino Masters Death Notices for March 24,2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Health Calendar US sanctions Iranians after missile strikes in Iraq, Gulf Children injured in suspected DUII crash Earth Day Oregon partners with Eastern Oregon Water officials predicting 'tough' year on reservoir system after dry winter Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
