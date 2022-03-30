The News-Review

Rene Anthony Vorland

age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Marvin Blake Graham

age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Bernard Leon Skarloken

age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Darline Hansen

age 73, of Glide, Oregon passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Karen Mae Todd Moen

age 80, of Winston, Oregon passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Barbara Jeanne Bloom

age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.